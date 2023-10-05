Sioux Falls police ask for public's help after attempted kidnapping at Terrace Park

Officials with the Sioux Falls Police Department say they're investigating an attempted kidnapping and assault that happened earlier this week near Terrace Park.

The incident happened at about 6 p.m. Tuesday, Police Sgt. Michelle Hockett said during a briefing with media Thursday morning. Officers received the report about the incident at 1:53 p.m. Wednesday.

The victim, a young female, reported she was approached by a man with a deep voice, who was possibly in his 20s or 30s, wearing a white or grey tank top and a black ski mask, Hockett said. The race of the man as well as what kind of pants the man was wearing is unknown at this time.

"We would ask anyone that was in the area Terrace Park or lives in Terrace Park and observed anything suspicious between the hours of 4 and 8 p.m. on Tuesday to contact the police department," Hockett said.

Witnesses can also call Crime Stoppers at 605-367-7007 and make their reports anonymously.

The department is also asking residents with cameras in the area to review footage and report anything suspicious, no matter how big or small it may seem, Hockett said.

