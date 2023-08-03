Sioux Falls police call in SWAT team while arresting man for possession of stolen vehicles

A Sioux Falls man is facing 14 charges relating to outstanding warrants and an incident Tuesday afternoon that involved the SWAT team.

The incident took place at the 1900 block of North Maple Avenue.

According to Sioux Falls Police Department spokesperson Sam Clemens, the Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office fugitive task force tried to serve 20-year-old Matthew Hill an arrest warrant at his apartment around 11 a.m. Tuesday. At the time, Hill had four warrants for possession of a stolen vehicle and two warrants for receiving a stolen vehicle.

According to Clemens, Hill threatened to shoot members of the task force, who then called police and the SWAT team for backup. Several hours later, around 5 p.m., law enforcement succeeded in getting Hill out of the apartment by use of pepper spray.

Hill sustained a minor cut from breaking something inside the apartment, but otherwise no injuries were reported, Clemens said.

Hill is now facing an additional six charges of aggravated assault on law enforcement, a charge of obstruction and a new charge of possession of a stolen vehicle, according to Clemens.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Sioux Falls man facing 14 charges after SWAT team incident Tuesday