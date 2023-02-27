Sioux Falls police call in SWAT team after arresting man for burglary, aggravated assault

After a number of search warrants and a SWAT team response, a Sioux Falls man is facing charges stemming from an incident earlier this February.

Officials with the Sioux Falls Police Department allege Tyrone Lee Appleton, 28, tried to push his way into a Sioux Falls residence on Feb. 17. In that incident, Appleton allegedly threatened a victim with a gun, and as he left, gunshots were reportedly heard.

He has been charged with aggrevated assault and burglary in the first-degree, court records show.

Police say there was no evidence of damage.

"It took a little bit, the detectives were able to determine who that suspect was and identified him," department spokesperson Sam Clemens said at a daily briefing with media Monday morning

Once identified, police obtained a warrant on Feb. 23 on charges of aggravated assault and first-degree burglary that carried an $100,000 cash bond, Clemens said.

Two days later, on Saturday, police found the man near 13th Street and Spring Avenue. Police arrested the suspect on that warrant, and after learning more information, detectives were able to obtain a search warrant for a home in the 600 block of South Spring Avenue, Clemens said, and the SWAT team was called.

"The SWAT team was called in, because the weapon had been used and fired, and so really it was just an abundance of caution. Nobody was inside the apartment," Clemens said. "The detectives found a magazine to a gun and some ammunition, and then that led to another search warrant at a different home in the 6400 block of West Grove Place."

When police searched the trailer on West Grove Place, Clemens said they found three additional guns believed to be linked to the initial aggravated assault.

Online court documents indicate Appleton has a pending case in which he's charged with aggravated assault and reckless use of weapons. That stems from a Feb. 4 incident outside a laundromat at 14th and Minnesota, where "words were exchanged," Clemens said a daily briefing earlier this month.

