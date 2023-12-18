Sioux Falls Police Department arrests 18-year-old for sharing girlfriend’s sexualized picture to social media

Officials with the Sioux Falls Police Department arrested an 18-year-old boy for releasing a sexual picture of his 17-year-old girlfriend to social media without her permission after the report came in at about 6:55 p.m. Saturday.

Department spokesperson Sam Clemens said the two were involved in a relationship at the time, when the boy released a picture of the girl in a sexual manner without her consent.

More: State asks Lincoln County judge to dismiss landowners' lawsuit over new state prison site

Clemens clarified there was no nudity involved in the picture. There were no recordings either, thereby confirming that there was no pornography, although that is how the report came in. Authorities are still uncertain on how the teenager got a hold of the picture, he said.

The suspect was arrested under the not-so-frequently used charge of use or disseminate pictures or recordings without consent, Clemens said.

He said this situation is considered a felony because of the age of the victim, and that this would usually be a Class 1 misdemeanor, but since the victim is 17 years it is a Class 6 felony.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Sioux Falls Police arrest 18-year-old for sharing girlfriend's picture to social media