Sioux Falls police detective found justified in June shooting, attorney general states

Following a Sioux Falls Police Department officer-involved shooting on June 22, the South Dakota Office of the Attorney General determined the officer was justified in using lethal force.

The report found that Asa Wooden Knife was contacted after he was found to be the driver of a stolen vehicle. During that encounter, Wooden Knife pointed a pistol at law enforcement, according to the case's summary detailing the events.

"The video and audio recordings of this incident clearly show that the suspect, Asa Wooden Knife, possessed a handgun and pointed it at the officer," Attorney General Mark Vargo said in a release.

On June 22, a Sioux Falls Police Department detective located the stolen vehicle just before 7 p.m. near the Red Rock Inn on 41st Street. Upon the detective exiting the car, Wooden Knife began to run southbound, eventually pointing a gun at the detective. The detective shot twice, missing Wooden Knife both times.

"The SFPD detective felt Wooden Knife was going to shoot them, other detectives or officers working in the area," the report read. "... After firing at Wooden Knife, (he) ducked and appeared to recognize he was being shot at. When Wooden Knife's hands could be seen again, he no longer had the black pistol."

After being shot at, Wooden Knife continued to run before being apprehended and brought to the ground. The report said Wooden Knife "resisted and would not put his hands behind his back." Officers eventually deployed a Taser on the suspect, and arrested him.

Nobody was injured in the incident. The DCI investigated the event at the request of the Sioux Falls Police Department.

"It is the conclusion of this report and the South Dakota Attorney General that the Sioux Falls Police Detective involved was justified in firing their duty weapon and using lethal force," the report concluded.

