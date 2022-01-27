Sioux Falls police DoorDash video featured on Jimmy Fallon, national media outlets

The viral video of a Sioux Falls Police officer delivering a DoorDash order has been featured in late-night shows and international publications.

The video was taken Tuesday when a DoorDash customer got a knock on her door and was surprised to find a police officer with her Arby's order in hand.

The officer's name is Sam Buhr, and the video showing him delivering the food after he arrested the driver for unreleased reasons has made the rounds across the world including the opening monologue of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The story about the police officer in Sioux Falls that delivered a woman’s food to her door because the DoorDash driver got arrested was featured on the Tonight Show! pic.twitter.com/dv6NSqYQOW — Tyler Roney (@TylerJRoney) January 27, 2022

On The Tonight Show, Fallon said the officer "showed up for a pretty unusual reason" to the woman's house before showing the video that's gone viral on TikTok.

More: Sioux Falls police officer goes viral on TikTok after delivering DoorDash order following driver's arrest

Other outlets pick up viral Sioux Falls police story too

The New York Post along with Fox News and Newsweek also wrote about and shared the viral video. Television stations across the country were quick to pick up the story via wire services, too.

And across the pond in England, the The Independent, a British newspaper, also wrote about the South Dakota officer making his DoorDash delivery international news.

Got a story idea from your community? Email reporter Alfonzo Galvan at agalvan@argusleader.com or follow him on Twitter @GalvanReports.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: South Dakota police officer's DoorDash delivery video on Jimmy Fallon