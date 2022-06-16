Sioux Falls Police identify body pulled from Big Sioux River, not releasing name

A male body was found in the Big Sioux River at Fawick Park in downtown Sioux Falls early Wednesday morning.

The Sioux Falls Police Department have identified the man who was pulled from the Big Sioux River along Fawick Park Tuesday morning but they are not releasing his name.

Police spokesperson Sam Clemens said Thursday that police are still investigating how the man ended up in the river and are determining if there are criminal elements or not.

The man was pulled from the river around 7 a.m. above the rocks and his body showed "no obvious signs of trauma," Clemens said at the time.

Authorities are conducting an autopsy which will take some time, Clemens said.

