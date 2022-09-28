Sioux Falls police identify man arrested in three-hour standoff

The Sioux Falls Police Department identified the man arrested Tuesday afternoon after a three-hour long standoff.

Kenneth Grant Williams Sr., 33, from Sioux Falls, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault on law enforcement officers, a parole violation, resisting arrest, obstruction and threatening law enforcement, according to department spokesperson Sam Clemens.

The call to police came in at 3:19 p.m. to the 700 block of S. Glendale Avenue. Parole agents were looking for a man, who became a parole absconder after he failed to check in with agents for some time. They learned Williams was at the home on Glendale and were able to make contact with him, Clemens said.

Parole agents called police after Williams made comments of having a weapon and possibly threatening to shoot at agents, Clemens said. No gun was spotted, but Williams did have a knife briefly, Clemens said. It's unclear how the knife may have been involved.

The 33-year-old barricaded himself in the basement, but not before a family member took the knife he had, Clemens said. For three hours, he refused to come out even while talking to police and SWAT negotiators.

By 6:30 p.m., Williams came out on his own. SWAT had deployed OC gas in the home to help him come out. The gas was described as a type of pepper spray by Clemens, but is also commonly known as tear gas.

Nobody was injured during the standoff. Police found no weapons in the basement, where Williams was barricaded. Sources told police it was possible Williams had knives in the basement, but that was unfounded, according to Clemens.

Williams had been parole since February, after serving time in a South Dakota prison for aggravated assault, according to court documents.

