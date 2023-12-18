Sioux Falls Police identify suspect from Thursday morning’s SWAT standoff

Officials with the Sioux Falls Police Department have identified the suspect from Thursday morning’s warrant search-turned-standoff.

Sgt. Paul Creviston, with the Sioux Falls Police Department, said authorities identified the suspect to be 41-year-old Summer Rose Herman, from Sioux Falls. He made the announcement Friday morning, during the daily police briefing with media.

The situation began at about 11:15 a.m. in the 400 block of South Holly Avenue when the Minnehaha County Fugitive Task Force went to the residence with information that a subject with multiple warrants out for their arrest was there. Herman had warrants of being a parole absconder for aggravated domestic assault and possession of controlled substance, said Creviston.

Once detectives reached the residence, an adult female answered the door. The woman said Herman was there and she’d go get her as they were let inside the residence. Shortly after they were in the foyer area, they heard another female upstairs state she had a gun and wouldn’t be leaving the house alive, raising cause for concern among the detectives, Creviston said.

Detectives started getting more information and found that there was an adult female and a female child upstairs with Herman, and they began negotiating with her. Creviston said it became known through conversation that Herman would confirm the safety of the two individuals once detectives left the residence, at which point the SWAT team was activated.

The female and child were eventually released by Herman and SWAT used their techniques to get Herman out safely as well, said Creviston, while the first female who answered the door was taken out by authorities at the beginning.

A search warrant was completed by the department’s Crimes Against Persons detective. Herman was ultimately lodged in the Minnehaha County Jail for two counts of second degree kidnapping for holding the female and child hostage.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Sioux Falls Police identify suspect from warrant search Thursday morning