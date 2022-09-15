Sioux Falls police identify woman killed in shooting; suspect still hospitalized

Police have identified the woman who was shot and killed at a Sioux Falls apartment Wednesday morning.

Brianna Marie Mattixhatch, 26, was shot and killed by a 32-year-old Sioux Falls man who later turned the gun on himself, police spokesman Sam Clemens said. The man has life-threatening injuries.

The shooting happened at the 3600 block of S. Willow Avenue just south of 41st Street around 8 a.m.

"Everything is pointing toward this being a murder and a suicide attempt," Clemens said.

Police were initially dispatched to the apartment after someone called 911. Dispatchers could hear screaming but couldn't decipher anything specific, Clemens said.

Multiple agencies responded to a fatal shooting that was initially reported as a family dispute on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. Police spokesperson Sam Clemens said the man inside the apartment where the incident occurred had made a call to someone and told them he had shot a woman.

When police arrived and knocked on the door, a 5-year-old boy answered and said that the suspect had hurt a woman inside the apartment. The suspect then fled into a bedroom and police followed until the man pointed a gun at officers. Police grabbed the boy and left the apartment. As they were leaving, they heard some gunshots, Clemens said.

Clemens said it wasn't clear whether or not the suspect fired the gun at police or Mattixhatch.

Later, the suspect made a call to someone and told them he had shot a woman. That information was relayed to police, who heard another child in the background while negotiators were speaking with the man on the phone, Clemens said.

A SWAT team was dispatched and ready to go inside the apartment when another gunshot was heard, Clemens said. The SWAT team entered and found the man with a gunshot wound as well as Mattixhatch's body. An 8-year-old in the apartment was unharmed.

Clemens said the suspect is connected to the children and Mattixhatch.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Sioux Falls Police identify woman killed in shooting