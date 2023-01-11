Sioux Falls police investigate robbery at east side apartment

The Sioux Falls Police Department is investigating a robbery that led to a stabbing Tuesday morning on the east side of Sioux Falls.

Sioux Falls police spokesperson Sam Clemens said in his daily briefing with media that two males entered an apartment at about 7:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of East 26th Street.

Inside was a 42-year old male, who reported the two individuals started punching him. When police arrived, they noticed a stab wound to the victim's leg.

The victim reported both his wallet and cell phone were taken during the incident. No arrests have been made yet and the incident is under investigation, Clemens said.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Police investigating robbery, stabbing in east Sioux Falls apartment