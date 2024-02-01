Sioux Falls Police investigating pair of casino robberies

Officials with the Sioux Falls Police Department are investigating two casino robberies they say are connected.

The first happened at about 7 a.m. Wednesday at Crown Casino, in the 2400 block of East 10th Street. The second happened at about 9:30 a.m. the same day at the Silver Dollar Casino, attached to Woody's Pub & Grill in the 900 block of South Marion Road.

"Detectives are making good progress on these investigations," department spokesperson Sam Clemens said. "We were able to determine it was the same two guys in both cases."

He added the men were wearing masks, but did not have further descriptions of either available.

The first robbery was "more of an attempt," Clemens said. Two men walked up to the backdoor of Crown Casino. Then one fired a gun two times at the glass door, kicked it and then walked away when they couldn't get in, he said.

Clemens said there was an employee in the building at the time, but there were no injuries.

Then, the same two men went to Silver Dollar Casino and each allegedly pointed guns at two employees and one customer inside, Clemens said. The two men ended up getting an undisclosed amount of cash and then left, he said.

Investigators have recovered at least one of the guns used, but no arrests have been made, Clemens said. They'll be exploring whether the two are tied to any other robberies in the area as well.

Clemens said there is no threat to the larger general public, and casinos often have built-in safety measures, including strong surveillance in place.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Sioux Falls Police search for 2 men tied to casino robberies