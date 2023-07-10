Sioux Falls police: Man arrested after threatening to stab driver at Hy-Vee

Officials with the Sioux Falls Police Department say they arrested one man Sunday after he allegedly threatened to stab a man in southern Sioux Falls.

Department spokesman Sam Clemens said officers were called early Sunday morning to the Hy-Vee at 3000 S. Minnesota Ave., where a man had been sitting in his car and waiting for the store to open.

Another man walked up to the car and opened the door, telling the driver to get out or he would be stabbed, Clemens said. As the driver was getting out, he realized the man wasn't paying attention and the driver drove off before calling police.

Clemens said officers later arrested a 24-year-old in the area on charges related to the incident, including second-degree robbery, simple assault, tampering with a motor vehicle, resisting arrest and fleeing police.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Man arrested after threatening to stab 1 person at Hy-Vee, Sioux Falls police say