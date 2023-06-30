Sioux Falls police monitoring near Oscar Howe Elementary after attempted kidnapping

Sioux Falls police say they will be keeping an eye on the area near Oscar Howe Elementary School after responding to a report of a woman approaching about six young girls Thursday on a playground and attempting to lure them to her residence.

Sioux Falls Police Department spokesperson Sam Clemens said the children were part of a summer program and the incident reportedly happened on the edge of the playground. The children told trusted adults about the incident and when the teacher went to look, the woman was gone.

"The kids did the right thing ... The kids need to report suspicious things to a teacher, (or) a trusted adult," Clemens said. "It's a little unusual to have adults come up to kids and ask them to come with them to offer gifts and stuff like that."

Police also did not locate the female, Clemens said.

Clemens said the department hasn't heard of any similar reports in the area, but they will continue to monitor. While the department gets a few reports of similar incidents throughout the year, nothing seems to come of them, he said.

"It's always probably a parent's nightmare or something like that to happen, some type of abduction or kidnapping. The reality is that it's very rare, extremely rare. Most of the time when there's some type of abduction or kidnapping, there's a connection between the child and then the suspect," Clemens said. "And so for a stranger, that's very odd. We'll certainly be looking into it and see if we can't figure out who this person is."

Clemens said the description from the children was "a dark-skinned woman, around 5-feet-5-(inches) with brown hair."

