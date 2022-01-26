Sioux Falls police officer goes viral on TikTok after delivering DoorDash order following driver's arrest

A Sioux Falls woman received quite a surprise when her DoorDash food order was delivered by the police on Tuesday.

Anastasia Elsinger, 24, said she knew she wouldn't be getting her food quickly when her DoorDash app showed her driver had stopped a few blocks down from her home in Sioux Falls.

"I stepped outside and I saw the lights and everything," Elsinger said. "So I was like, 'Oh yes, my food's gonna take a while, whatever.'"

Elsinger stepped outside and saw police lights and correctly assumed her driver had been pulled over. After a few minutes she went inside thinking her food wouldn't be delivered.

"I definitely did not expect to have a cop show up at my door," Elsinger told the Argus Leader. "He just said, like, 'I know, I'm not who you're expecting but your DoorDash driver got arrested for some things they didn't take care of.'"

Officer 'moonlighting' as DoorDash employee

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the department is aware of the growing popularity of Officer Sam Buhr, who Clemens said was responsible for the delivery.

"We had a report of an officer who was moonlighting as a DoorDash employee while on duty," Clemens jokingly said.

The original DoorDash driver was arrested for an unspecified crime, Clemens said. After realizing he was making a food delivery, Buhr decided to complete the food request.

"This isn't normal by any stretch, but the little things like this going above and beyond helping people out — that's the things that we do," Clemens said.

In the video Officer Buhr is seen walking up to Elsinger's house with a bag of Arby's and a drink. He smiles and says "I'm not who you're expecting," to the laughter of Elsinger who's answering the door. Buhr then tells her the driver was arrested, so he decided to complete the delivery.

The video has garnered over 10 million views and 4 million likes on TikTok alone as of 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Got a story idea from your community? Email reporter Alfonzo Galvan at agalvan@argusleader.com or follow him on Twitter @GalvanReports.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: DoorDash delivery made by Sioux Falls Police after driver arrested