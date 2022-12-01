Sioux Falls police recover $80K in stolen construction site materials from man's home

The Sioux Falls Police Department has arrested a man they say is connected to burglarizing a few construction sites within the city for items amounting to more than $80,000 in stolen building materials.

Jerry Lynn Hood, 60, was charged with one count of possession of stolen property, according to police department spokesperson Sam Clemens. The charge is linked to burglaries Hood allegedly conducted at construction sites beginning in late November.

Hood was arrested at about 8 p.m. Wednesday, after detectives executed a search warrant at his residence. Although Hood wasn't present, detectives recovered more than $80,000 in stolen building materials, including OSB sheathing, doors, windows, wood products and other items.

Based on camera footage at some of the burglary sites, Clemens stated Hood would allegedly go late at night, between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. to steal the materials. Police believe Hood was either selling or planning to sell the stolen items on Facebook.

Hood is being held in the Minnehaha County Jail without bond as of Thursday afternoon.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Man, 60, arrested for burglarizing Sioux Falls construction sites