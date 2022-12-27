Sioux Falls Police release additional details on Saturday fire that left one dead

Sioux Falls Police are working to identify a man who died in a shed fire Saturday morning.

The Sioux Falls Fire Department was dispatched to a fire around 2:45 a.m. at the 400 block of North Nesmith Avenue. The backyard shed was fully engulfed, and when crews extinguished the fire, they found a body inside.

Arson detectives are trying to figure out how the fire started, Sam Clemens, a spokesperson for the Sioux Falls Police Department, said.

The owner of the house said that they were unaware of anyone in the shed at the time and no one was supposed to be living there, Clemens said.

An autopsy is pending to confirm what the cause of death was, Clemens said. Police are also trying to identify the victim.

Clemens said it is common for arson detectives to work with fire investigators on how structure fires originate even if the cause is not arson.

