Sioux Falls Police respond to stabbing Friday evening near The Banquet

Officials with the Sioux Falls Police Department responded to a stabbing, between two guys who knew each other, at 6:30 p.m. Friday in an area east of Downtown Sioux Falls.

Department spokesperson Sam Clemens said the situation began when the two men, both from Sioux Falls, got into a fight and one of them took a knife and stabbed the other. This occurred at 8th Street and Fairfax Avenue, outside of The Banquet.

More: South Dakota lawmakers look to ban 'Zombie Drug' xylazine for human consumption

The victim, 54, was reported to have three different stab wounds, all to his back, but Clemens said the man had non-life-threatening injuries, according to Clemens.

The suspect, 40, was arrested for aggravated assault. Any further charges the suspect may face will be handled by the State Attorney’s Office, Clemens said.

More: Sioux Falls School District announces 2-hour late start for Tuesday

This is an ongoing investigation.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Sioux Falls Police respond to stabbing east of downtown Sioux Falls on Friday