Sioux Falls Police searching for an endangered 12-year-old boy

12-year-old Derrick Vandenbosch is considered endangered after he left his house in northeast Sioux Falls without permission on Monday afternoon.

The Sioux Falls Police Department is requesting the public's help in locating an endangered 12-year-old boy.

Derrick Vandenbosch left his home in northeastern Sioux Falls without permission on Monday afternoon, according to a release from the police department. He's considered endangered because of his age.

Vandenbosch was last seen wearing a blue jacket and brown shorts, according to the police.

The public is encouraged to call 605-267-7000 if they see Vandenbosch.

