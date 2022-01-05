Sioux Falls Police searching for missing 13-year-old

Kianna Crelly was reported missing Wednesday.

The Sioux Falls Police Department is requesting the public's help in locating a missing 13-year-old girl.

Kianna Crelly left her house Tuesday night, wearing a black jacket, according to a post by the Sioux Falls Police Department.

She around 5-feet tall and weighs around 120 pounds, according to police.

If anyone has information about Crelly, they are encouraged to call the police at 605-367-7000.

