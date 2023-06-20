Sioux Falls police searching for person tied to Sunday stabbing

The Sioux Falls Police Department is searching for a person they say is tied to a stabbing Sunday morning at a drive-thru of a restaurant off of South Minnesota Avenue, according to department spokesperson Sam Clemens.

At approximately 2:45 a.m., officers responded to a call in the 700 block of South Minnesota Avenue. Clemens said there were a few people in the car and at some point, a passenger in the car pulled out a pocket knife and began stabbing the driver, who was struck in the neck, shoulder, hand and arm.

The driver was able to get out of the car and go inside the store. According to a news release from the department, officers responded to a call about a man inside the restaurant yelling and bleeding on the ground. The 34-year-old victim was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect was able to get out of the car and walk away. Police have identified the suspect, but have not located them at this time, Clemens said.

The suspect is not considered a threat to the public, according to Clemens.

