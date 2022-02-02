Sioux Falls Police seek help finding missing man

The Sioux Falls Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing man, according to a release by the agency.

Around 2 p.m., police were notified of a missing man, last seen around East 8th Street and Weber Avenue, according to the release.

More Argus911: Sioux Falls police search for 3 men tied to robbery of man's two TVs and wallet.

Benjamin Noble, a 63-year-old man, left that area on foot. He has medical issues and was not properly dressed for the weather. Benjamin is 5’10” tall, 180 pounds, has shoulder length gray hair and was wearing a darker colored coat, according to the release.

If you see Benjamin, call 911.

Got a story idea from your community? Email reporter Alfonzo Galvan at agalvan@argusleader.com or follow him on Twitter @GalvanReports.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Benjamin Noble reported missing in Sioux Falls by police