Sioux Falls Police shooting involving juvenile with fake gun deemed justifiable, DCI investigation says

South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo and the Division of Criminal Investigation released a summary of the non-fatal Sept. 9, officer-involved-shooting with the Sioux Falls Police Department.

The shooting was deemed justifiable, according to the attorney general's office. The report found a juvenile had pointed a weapon at law enforcement, according to a release from DCI and Vargo's office. The incident was the Sioux Falls Police Department's eighth-officer involved shooting since October 2021, according to Argus Leader reporting. Of those, four involved the death of a person.

DCI investigators reviewed patrol vehicle video, officer-worn body camera video and neighboring videosurveillance camera video that corroborated statements from police officers. Evidence examined by theSouth Dakota Forensic Laboratory was also consistent with statements from police officers that therewas clear and present danger in a tense, fluid environment, according to the release.

“The Sioux Falls Police Department officers employed appropriate measures to deescalate a tense andquickly evolving situation with an armed individual who had stated an intention to inflict harm,”Attorney General Mark Vargo stated in the release. “When officers subsequently resorted to the use of lethal force, it was justified.”

What led up to the shooting?

At approximately 5:11 p.m. on Sept. 9, the SFPD was dispatched to the 5900 block of W. Whistler Court in Sioux Falls after a caller, later identified as a 17-year-old boy contacted dispatch.

The juvenile said he wanted police and an ambulance sent his way because he was going to commit a felony. He didn't give details as to why or where he was, according to the release.

When police arrived on scene, they found the subject of the call sitting on a bicycle a block from the address. He began to point a black pistol at law enforcement, according to the release.

Efforts to negotiate with the teen were unsuccessful. Less lethal munitions were discharged with little to no effect, according to the release.

The juvenile then raised a black pistol with his right hand and pointed it at officers. A Sioux Falls Police officer discharged one round from their duty issued .223 rifle. The round struck the boy, and he fell to the ground. Officers immediately approached and began to render medical aid, according to the release.

Gun had orange tip

Once medical aid was being provided and the gun had been moved, the principal officer in the shooting observed the black pistol the suspect pointed at law enforcement had an orange tip on the muzzle.

Prior to that, the officer did not observe an orange tip on the gun or hear anything about the gun having an orange tip, according to the release.

