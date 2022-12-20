Sioux Falls police shut down parts of Minnesota Avenue after possible shooting at gas station

The Sioux Falls Police Department has shut down part of Minnesota Avenue, near the intersection of Russel Street, following the report of a possible shooting at the Kum & Go gas station.

The call, initially reported at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, came in as an "officer-involved shooting," with at least two individuals possibly wounded, according to initial scanner traffic. This has not been confirmed, but reporters on scene state there is a large police presence, and two ambulances left the scene with lights and sirens blaring.

Police have yet to give any official word or confirmation about the incident, but are expected to speak with media soon.

Officers have blocked off northbound lanes from Russell Street to Minnesota Avenue, as well as the parking lot to the Kum N Go gas station.

This story is developing. Check back for more.

