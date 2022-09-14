Sioux Falls police, SWAT team respond to incident near 41st and Western

A SWAT vehicle is on scene at an apartment building on Willow Avenue in Sioux Falls on Sept. 14, 2022.

The Sioux Falls Police Department and SWAT team are surrounding an apartment in southwestern Sioux Falls.

Authorities were called to the area of 45th Street and Western Avenue on Willow Avenue around 8 a.m. Thursday. Police appeared to be focused on an apartment building on the 3600 block of S. Willow Avenue.

Multiple police cars were on the scene, as well as a SWAT vehicle.

Streets were closed in the area of Willow Avenue, south of 41st Street.

The reason for the police presence wasn't immediately known, but police spokesman Sam Clemens was expected to brief the media.

Stay with argusleader.com for updates.

