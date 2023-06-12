Sioux Falls police tase Sioux City man after they say he threw knives at officers

The Sioux Falls Police Department has arrested a man, 55, from Sioux City, Iowa, threatening people with a knife Friday afternoon on North Minnesota Avenue near the Sioux Falls Regional Airport, said Lt. Jason Leach during a police briefing Monday with media.

The on-duty Minnehaha County deputy assigned to the airport responded and called for assistance. The suspect then fled on a bicycle from the airport area, and several officers intercepted that individual and stopped him.

“He was non-compliant when our officers interacted with him,” Leach said. “He was agitated. He was clenching his fists. He would not comply with commands.”

The officers gave him distance and started to work to deescalate the situation, continuing to give commands. The suspect started rummaging through his pockets and came up with a couple of different knives, Leach said.

“He ended up throwing those knives at our officers,” Leach said.

No one was injured, he said. The officers used less lethal options to try to subdue the suspect. After a few attempts, a stun gun was deployed. It was effective, and the officers were able to arrest the suspect without any further injuries for among others, Leach said.

The man was arrested for aggravated assault on law enforcement and obstructing police officers.

