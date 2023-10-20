Sioux Falls police working to find two men involved in Thursday aggravated assault case

Police are looking for two people involved in an aggravated assault case reported around 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of 14th Street and Duluth Avenue.

A 25-year-old man approached a vehicle in that area occupied by two men, believed to be ages 19 and 17, one of whom the 25-year-old knew and had a dispute with, Sioux Falls Police Department spokesman Sam Clemens said during a police briefing Friday morning.

The 25-year-old used a knife to try to stab or cut the 19-year-old inside the car, Clemens said. Police believe the 17-year-old then got out of the car and fired a gun at the 25-year-old, striking him in the leg. Everyone took off after that, Clemens said.

A friend took the 25-year-old to the hospital where he received treatment, Clemens said. The other two people left the scene, and Clemens said the SFPD knows who they are, but that they haven’t been found at this time.

Clemens said the SFPD couldn’t release any of the names of the men involved in this incident because “we’ve got different people that are victims, and different people that are suspects, and a different, wide variety of things.”

Several witnesses and surveillance video in the area helped piece together the incident, Clemens said.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: SFPD working to find two men involved in aggravated assault case