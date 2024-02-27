Sioux Falls School District names Susan Thies as Teacher of the Year for 2024

Susan Thies, a fifth grade teacher at Garfield Elementary School, was named the 36th Annual Dr. John W. Harris Teacher of the Year on Monday night in the Sioux Falls School District.

This is Thies’ 24th year as a teacher in the Sioux Falls School District. She began as a teacher at Garfield in 2000, then taught at Hawthorne Elementary School from 2007 to 2017 until she returned to Garfield again, first as a school librarian and then back into the classroom.

Thies said she was honored to be Teacher of the Year, and as she gave a speech accepting the award, she said the podium was crowded because she was “standing on the shoulders of some great people that have gone before me, and some wonderful people who are in this room right now.”

Susan Thies (left, at podium) speaks at Ben Reifel Middle School to accept her title as the 36th Annual Dr. John W. Harris Teacher of the Year for the Sioux Falls School District on Feb. 26, 2024. Assistant superintendents Teresa Boysen and Jamie Nold present her with a $4,000 check from Vern Eide, and fellow Teacher of the Year finalists (from left to right) Laura Tjaden, Micah Siegel, Eliza Leloux, Rochelle Gabrielson, Katie Ellwein and Dan Carlson look on.

She spoke about the spirit of “Ubuntu,” a Swahili word meaning “I am because we are,” which Thies’ nominator Nick Jackson, an instructor of education at Augustana University, said Thies embodies as an educator.

“If children believe that they are connected, and they are loved, and they see themselves in the books that adorn classrooms and libraries, then they become successful and they become a great part of this community,” Thies said as she accepted the award.

Thies said she views teaching as a calling. She told the Argus Leader that her favorite memories as a teacher over the years include “just the things kids say;” the ah-ha moments or sparks that fly when students understand a subject; and, working with tough students who come to trust her and are willing to learn with her.

Susan Thies (center, with plaque) poses for a photo surrounded by her colleagues after being named the 36th Annual Dr. John W. Harris Teacher of the Year for the Sioux Falls School District at Ben Reifel Middle School on Feb. 26, 2024.

As part of the honor, Thies received a $4,000 check from Vern Eide, which has provided a financial award to the winner each year since 1989. Thies said she’s likely to spend it on books for her classroom, and that a pizza party is definitely in order for her students.

In presenting the award, Superintendent Jane Stavem said the nomination and support letters judges received nominating Thies showed she was a “master teacher, Broadway-level actor, fierce advocate, counselor, kickball pitcher, shoulder to cry on, snack provider, math guru, art enthusiast, (and) a model citizen.”

Jackson said Thies is the kind of teacher he strives to be every day, and that students walk away from her classroom not wanting to leave, “because they do feel like family when they’re with her.”

“Her reach, the students that she reaches, the future teachers that she reaches… There’s no telling the impact that she has had on this world,” Jackson said of Thies.

Susan Thies runs through a tunnel her colleagues made in the hallway after she was named the 36th Annual Dr. John W. Harris Teacher of the Year for the Sioux Falls School District at Ben Reifel Middle School on Feb. 26, 2024.

Another finalist for the Teacher of the Year award, Katie Ellwein, was named the 2024 Distinguished Educator and was awarded a $2,000 cash prize from One American Bank. Ellwein is a fourth grade teacher at Laura B. Anderson Elementary School and has taught there for the past 23 years, including stints as a kindergarten and fifth grade teacher, too.

Stavem said Ellwein is unafraid to embrace change, flexible, optimistic, humble and quick to deflect any compliment on her work; constantly looking for ways to capitalize on a student’s strengths; and builds trusting, lifelong relationships with students.

Ellwein’s nominator Randell Beck, a former editor and publisher of the Argus Leader, said he doesn’t know of a student who’s been in Ellwein’s classroom and doesn’t consider her “their absolute top teacher” over their school years. He also said Ellwein has a way of making learning adventurous, and has become a rock or foundation at Laura B. Anderson.

“She has sort of come in many ways to define Laura B. Anderson to the broader community, and when I think about that, I think it’s not necessarily just because of her work in the classroom, but because of her ongoing interest in children once they leave here,” Beck said. “She goes to athletic events, band concerts and plays as the kids move into high school, and she stays in touch with them and their families well beyond. That, to me, defines what it means to be a teacher here.”

Other finalists for Teacher of the Year included third grade teacher Eliza Leloux at All City Elementary School, fourth grade teacher Rochelle Gabrielson and third grade teacher Micah Siegel at Hayward Elementary School, vocal music and drama teacher Laura Tjaden at Eugene Field A+ Elementary School, and Lincoln High School marching band director Dan Carlson.

There were 70 teachers nominated before judges selected this group of seven finalists. Judges for the awards include a school board member, a former Teacher of the Year winner, a retired principal, a community member and a representative from Vern Eide.

One of the best parts of the school year is announcing the finalists and surprising them in their classrooms, Stavem said.

“A few of them made us cry, and we laughed, and the shock, the student cheers and the celebratory hugs were so heartwarming and so genuine,” Stavem said.

Each of the seven finalists for the Teacher of the Year award received a $100 voucher to be used how they wish in their classroom, passes to the Washington Pavilion, a 605 Escape room gift card, and items from Nothing Bundt Cakes, Sodak Soda and Buff City Soap. All 70 nominees will receive treats from Oh My Cupcakes and a gift card to Scooter’s.

