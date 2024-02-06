Sioux Falls School District teachers spend inservice day back at college at SDSU

Monday was a school day off for students, but an inservice day for teachers in the Sioux Falls School District. Dozens of teachers took an opportunity to do something unique on Monday: go to college.

Two buses full of teachers and district staff went to South Dakota State University in Brookings on Monday to learn more about different career programs.

It’s part of SDSU’s, and the district’s, missions to work more closely together and mutually benefit each other.

Hemachand Tummala (center), a professor of pharmaceutical sciences at South Dakota State University, speaks with Sioux Falls School District teachers on campus Feb. 5, 2024.

Vernon Brown, associate vice president for external affairs at SDSU, said the idea for teachers to visit on Monday stems from Superintendent Jane Stavem’s interest in SDSU’s involvement in the NASA contest and her visit with leadership over the summer.

Career and technical education teachers, math teachers and more were able to tour campus and visit different programs that relate to their content area, like aviation, culinary, nursing, engineering, pharmacy and more.

For example, some learned how to compound and make drugs in the pharmacy program, some saw the NASA contest area and some worked with equipment and respiratory care, Brown said.

“It’s really about career exploration, telling them what kind of careers (and degrees) are available and opening it up to questions from them,” Brown said. “We’re making connections to expose Sioux Falls students to careers (that are) available.”

Josh Hall, principal of the CTE Academy, said he hopes teachers came away with a greater knowledge of their content area and a greater awareness of what career pathways are available for their students so they can connect them to interest areas and passions.

Hall said he was interested to see how SDSU’s nursing simulation lab worked and will use that information at the CTE Academy to better teach to what CTE Academy students might do after high school in higher education or in their careers.

Diedra Nissen, a geometry and AP calculus teacher at Jefferson High School, said she enjoyed touring the engineering department and seeing what types of offerings the college has. She was able to meet with professors and see what SDSU students do in their labs, and will take that knowledge to tell her students what their day-to-day life might look like at SDSU, she said.

Nissen said the day trip to Brookings has inspired her to find a way to get some of her precalculus students to visit campus to determine whether they’d like a future career in engineering.

Janelle Whempner, a culinary arts teacher at the CTE Academy, said she enjoyed touring SDSU’s dairy bar and dairy production program, as well as the hospitality and event management programs. She also said she appreciated the effort from both SDSU and the district for teachers to have something different and educational for them to do on Monday and get them into the college setting.

“It’s our job to expose them to (career fields) and open their eyes,” Whempner said, noting she can tell her students about career pathways through SDSU like dairy production, hospitality, food writing and photography, being a dietician and more.

