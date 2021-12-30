Sioux Falls security guard tased in face after, police say

A local security guard was assaulted and had his weapon used against him, according to the Sioux Falls Police Department.

The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday near Eighth Street and Dakota Avenue, according to Lt. Nick Butler.

Craig Allen Nichols, 29, was arrested on scene after he assaulted a security guard and stole his taser. Nichols tased the security guard in the face, Butler said.

The victim received minor injuries from the assault. Nichols is currently housed at the Minnehaha County Jail and charged with aggravated assault. His bond has not been set yet as of Thursday morning.

