Sioux Falls has seen 8 inches of snow so far Monday. More is on the way.

A major winter storm is expected to bring 7 to 11 inches of snow to the Sioux Falls area late Sunday night into Tuesday morning, Jan. 7, 2024 to Jan. 9, 2024.

Sioux Falls has seen as much as 8 inches of snow in some parts of the city, and more is expected to fall as a winter storm continues to batter the region through Tuesday morning.

Snow began falling in the area early Monday morning, with reports from the National Weather Service of 8.1 inches in some parts of eastern Sioux Falls by 7 a.m., and more than 9 inches reported in Harrisburg.

And the forecast calls for another 4-7 inches to fall in the Sioux Falls area before snowfall tapers off early Tuesday morning. The area is under a winter storm warning until 6 a.m. Tuesday.

A snow alert will be announced sometime Monday, though a city news release said the timing would depend on the day's weather.

There has been quite a bit of snow out there. Here is how much snow has fallen through 9 AM. The "winner" so far is Harrisburg, SD which had 9.1" through 7 AM. However, there is more snow coming so we'll see if they "win" in the end. Let us know how much snow you have had. pic.twitter.com/aSXtCKvelP — NWS Sioux Falls (@NWSSiouxFalls) January 8, 2024

Additional snow is possible throughout the week, with chances between 20%-40% between Wednesday and Saturday, though potential totals aren't yet clear.

Temperatures are also expected to drop significantly throughout the week, from a Wednesday high of 24 to a Thursday high of 10, with nighttime temperatures in the negatives through the weekend.

The full forecast for the next several days is below, according to the NWS of Sioux Falls:

Today: Snow. High near 27. East northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Total daytime snow accumulation of around 5 inches.

Tonight: Snow, mainly before 4 a.m. Low around 14. Blustery, with a north wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of around 3 inches.

Tuesday: A 20% chance of snow before 9 a.m. Patchy blowing snow between 9 a.m and 11 a.m. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a temperature falling to around 15 by 5 p.m. Blustery, with a north northwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tuesday night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 3. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

Wednesday: A 40% chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 24. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 2. West northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 10.

Thursday night: A 20% chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -2.

Friday: A 40% chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 10.

Friday night: A 40% chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -4. Blustery.

Saturday: A 30% chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 3. Blustery.

Saturday night: A 20% chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -15. Blustery.

Sunday: Partly sunny and cold, with a high near -2.

