Sioux Falls' sky turned green amid severe weather. See the strange phenomenon in photos

The sky around Sioux Falls before the severe weather was green. And not a light green — the green that's the color of the sky before Aliens arrive in a Jerry Bruckheimer movie. Or before the Wicked Witch of the West threatens Dorothy and her little dog, too.

Weather watchers around Sioux Falls took to Twitter to share photos of the creepy and ominous sky, while we took to the internet to try and find out what this green sky means.

Do green skies mean a tornado is on the way?

Green skies often come with severe weather, however that does not mean it’s a tornado specifically as there isn’t a direct correlation between the two, according to AccuWeather.

Live coverage: 'Please avoid traveling' City of Sioux Falls warns; thousands without power

What is a derecho? Is it different from a tornado? Get to know these South Dakota weather terms

Why is the sky green in bad weather?

It’s not completely decided why green skies occur, the Scientific American reports. However, if a thunderstorm occurs during a time of red light, like a sunset, the water particles in the air can make it appear as if the sky is slightly green in color, some researchers say. The gray cloud of a thunderstorm, water particles that bend red light to appear blue and ample red light in the sky can create the perfect storm for a green sky.

More: Here's how to report a power outage in South Dakota to Xcel Energy or Sioux Valley Energy

See the green sky photos in South Dakota

User Jaden (@jkarmill) caught the sky looking something akin to neon green.

A meteorologist on Twitter posted a photo of the green sky and a graphic explaining the phenomena he created.

Pics of the green sky from my family in Sioux Falls have been incredible! Had to dig up this fun green cloud infographic I made back in the day. Hail reports not too large at the moment, but storms are very moisture loaded in this warm, tropical environment. #SDwx #IAwx pic.twitter.com/S39JLSRfEu — Cory Martin (@cory_martin) July 5, 2022

In this video, one person compares the sky to the "Wizard of Oz," the other to "Stranger Things." (Warning, there is a cuss word.)

Story continues

Even a meteorologist from Virginia took notice of how green the Sioux Falls skies turned.

Oh my gosh! Look at how green the sky is ahead of severe storms near Sioux Falls, SD! #sdwx pic.twitter.com/fc7fpN6loL — Chris Michaels (@WSLS_Michaels) July 5, 2022

Of course, a Sioux Falls weather reporter took notice.

Very green sky on the west side of Sioux Falls pic.twitter.com/ECeZ97MJyl — Aaron Doudna (@Aaron_Doodah) July 5, 2022

The green in this thing is insane! Taken in Sioux Falls South Dakota looking south west. #sdwx pic.twitter.com/x7Yx6UE2wF — Tanner Charles 🌪 (@TannerCharlesMN) July 5, 2022

Yikes! Got that green tornado sky. pic.twitter.com/1r5QUucMgb — Susan Kroger (@susanckroger) July 5, 2022

Cecelia Hanley, the manager of the Plains Digital Optimization Team. Reach her at chanley@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @CHanley_Digital. Megan Bridgeman is a digital producer with the Plains Digital Optimization Team.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: See Sioux Falls' green sky as storms, severe weather hit South Dakota