Sioux Falls tornado sirens activated. Tornado warning in Brandon, Luverne, MN

2:22 a.m. update: Tornado warning has moved to include Worthington, MN, Rock Rapids, IA.

A large, severe storm system with high winds, heavy rain and possibly hail has moved its way into Sioux Falls early Monday morning.

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Sioux Falls through 2:15 a.m. They had previously issued a tornado watch for Sioux Falls and much of southeastern South Dakota, and has extended that watch until 4 a.m. Monday morning.

This string of severe thunderstorms includes strong winds with gusts as high as 70 mph, according to NWS.

While exact locations details are uncertain, it appears that storms will be capable of producing hail up to tennis ball size, and strong winds, as severe threats.

However, a few tornadoes are are also possible.

