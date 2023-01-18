'Unity Bridge' divides Sioux Falls council over short notice on cost escalations

"Unity Bridge" brought nothing but division on Tuesday night, as the Sioux Falls City Council approved a bid to replace and renovate the downtown 6th Street Bridge for $21.8 million — nearly $9 million more than the city originally estimated.

A rendering of "Unity Bridge"

And while that sharp increase in price took many of the councilors aback as they eventually approved the bid in a 6-2 vote, much of their frustration was aimed at Mayor Paul TenHaken's administration and the incredibly short notice in which they were given to make a decision.

The project, dubbed "Unity Bridge," was featured prominently as TenHaken discussed his 2023 budget. The 2023-2027 capital program called it a “signature project” that would “pay tribute to leaders who exhibit the community spirit that makes Sioux Falls a welcoming home to all.”

The bid tabulation for the project shows a bid estimate of $12.9 million with a budget of $8.9 million, but the lone bid received from SFC Civil Constructors came out to a total of $21.8 million. That information was relayed to city council members in an email sent by Director of Public Works Mark Cotter at 4:43 p.m. on Friday afternoon.

Councilor Greg Neitzert called the city's actions "unacceptable," noting he'd been unable to speak with anyone from the city during the three-day weekend, and was only able to begin asking questions earlier Tuesday.

"I'm supposed to tell people I made a $22 million decision in three hours?" Neitzert asked.

Cotter's email had noted the administration is looking to move forward with the project by shifting around funds from department surpluses and other delayed projects, which is dependent on final council approval of a $3 million appropriation of capital reserve funds at a special council meeting on Jan. 24.

A photo showing deterioration of the 6th Street Bridge

But at the council meeting he also raised concerns about the structural integrity of the bridge, showing photos of degradation and citing a report that recommended the city spend no further funds rehabbing the existing bridge, because it was approaching the end of its useful life.

It wasn't about to collapse, Cotter specified, but it was in a state where it could soon be necessary to institute load limits for the bridge.

Cotter also said the bridge would be a primary entrance point for residents, customers and visitors to the ongoing Cherapa Place and Sioux Steel developments.

Councilor Rich Merkouris attempted initially to defer the vote to a special council meeting on Thursday, which would keep the city within the required 30-day window to accept the bid, but withdrew the motion when it became clear he didn't have the six votes needed.

Merkouris compared the hurried situation to a Washington D.C. discussion on the debt ceiling, and said he'd heard new info tonight he wanted to sit with. Eventually, he said he'd support the bid being awarded under "supreme frustration, anger, insert whatever word you want to insert."

Councilor David Barranco expressed similar concerns, questioning the cost of the bridge, but said safety was paramount to him and that he would support the project. He dded he would be fervently trying to find ways to bring the cost down, and perhaps looking for costs to cut elsewhere.

A photo showing deterioration of the 6th Street Bridge

Cotter said the gap would be largely made up with $8 million that had been intended for the reconstruction of Minnesota Avenue.

“We are not able to move forward with the next phase of Minnesota Avenue this year, because the 42" watermain pipe has a 40‐week delivery timeframe, effectively postponing the project until 2024," Cotter wrote in his email.

Councilor Curt Soehl also supported the project, but said he had "severe reservations" about it, especially about moving money from project to project, which could have a "compounding effect."

Still, he said, he had no evidence sending the project back to be bid again would result in any improvement in price.

Cotter's initial email said the project’s cost had been difficult to estimate, because of access to the site and a limited staging area for construction.

And as discussed with other projects, including the city’s wastewater treatment plant upgrades, Cotter also cited inflation as a factor along with “a significant amount of bridge work in the region” already tied up several contractors for the year.

"The bid for this project is a great example of what we are up against in terms of the current bidding environment and the continued struggles with escalating costs and materials/contractor availability," Cotter wrote.

Councilor Pat Starr, who voted against the project along with Neitzert, said it was another decision the council had been left out of until the last minute, and said the public had been robbed of a chance to learn about the process.

"When you're asked to rush, bad decisions are made," he said.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Unity Bridge renovation costs millions more than Sioux Falls expected