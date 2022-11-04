Sioux Falls woman arrested for murder after July arson

A woman has been arrested for first-degree murder after a July fire killed a 53-year-old woman in Sioux Falls, police say.

Sioux Falls Police Department spokesperson Sam Clemens said a 35-year-old woman was arrested for the homicide of Charice Marie Admire. The 53-year-old died after Gerri Lynn Jensen, 35, set a fire in an apartment hallway at about 6:30 p.m. July 17 on the 200 block of S. Grange Avenue.

Both Admire and Jensen were flown to Minneapolis to be treated for their injuries.

Admire died the next day, Clemens said. Jensen wasn't formally charged, because she was still being treated at the hospital. Clemens couldn't identify Jensen initially, because no charges had yet been filed.

That all changed Monday when murder charges were filed against Jensen, who was finally out of the hospital.

According to court documents, an arrest warrant was issued Monday for Jensen, and she was booked into the Minnehaha County Jail on Thursday afternoon. Her bond is set at $2 million.

Her inital hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Friday, according to court documents.

Clemens said it took several weeks to rule the death as a homicide, because police were waiting for the autopsy results. He said the coroner ruled the death as homicide by smoke inhalation.

According to Admire's obituary, she had a strong love for God. She recently rededicated her life to Christ and joined Resurrection Church in Sioux Falls. She is survived by three children and seven grandchildren.

Jensen allegedly set the fire after a disagreement with others inside the apartment. There were several people inside, and most of them were able to get out. The fire started in the hallway before the suspect ran into the apartment with four to five people inside. Clemens said he didn't know why the suspect and the victim were unable to get out of the apartment.

Admire's homicide was the first for the year in Sioux Falls.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Sioux Falls woman arrested for murder after July arson