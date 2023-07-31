A Sioux Falls woman has been charged with abuse and cruelty to a minor, Sioux Falls Police Department spokesperson Sam Clemens said.

Authorities got a call at 11:18 a.m. Friday about a moped crash at East 18th Street and South Sycamore Avenue that involved a woman and a 4-year-old child, who were related.

The woman was switching lanes when she hit some loose gravel and lost control of the vehicle, Clemens said.

“There were injuries to both her and the child,” he added.

Prior to the crash, the child sat in front of the woman on the moped and did not have a helmet on. The woman and the child went to an area hospital, were treated and then released, Clemens said.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Sioux Falls woman charged with child abuse after moped crash, police say