Sioux Falls woman charged with grand theft, drug possession after making 911 call from stolen U-Haul

Feb. 7—PLANKINTON, S.D. — A Sioux Falls woman is facing multiple drug possession charges and grand theft after she made a suspicious phone call while driving a stolen U-Haul along Interstate 90.

Elizabeth Twiggs, 34, was charged with four counts of possession of a controlled substance, grand theft and misdemeanor charges on Jan. 24 following a brief vehicle pursuit.

According to an arrest affidavit, Twiggs allegedly made a "suspicious 911 call" to emergency dispatchers while driving a stolen U-Haul box truck. Authorities were notified of the call Twiggs made to emergency dispatchers and located the U-Haul truck she was operating on I-90 in Aurora County.

Officers managed to pull Twiggs over to conduct a traffic stop, but she allegedly fled when officers began approaching the truck. Twiggs was heard saying, "He's in the back," when officers approached the truck prior to fleeing the scene, an arrest affidavit said.

After a brief vehicle pursuit, Twiggs came to a stop near Plankinton. Twiggs, the lone occupant in the truck, was arrested without incident, according to the affidavit.

A search of Twiggs' purse allegedly uncovered a small amount of methamphetamine, the affidavit said. Hydrocodone pills, suboxone pills and marijuana wax were also found in the truck during an inventory search, the affidavit alleges.

Twiggs was charged with four counts of possession of a controlled substance, each a Class 5 felony that carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine; ingestion of a controlled substance, a Class 5 felony; grand theft by receiving stolen property, a Class 4 felony that carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine. Twiggs was also charged with four misdemeanor offenses, including an eluding violation and driving a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs.