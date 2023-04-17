Sioux Falls woman faces child abuse charges after Saturday shooting

A Sioux Falls woman is facing child abuse and firearm-related charges after a gun she allegedly owned was used in a shooting involving three children, one of which is currently hospitalized and was in critical condition.

The charges against Miranda Lynn Kriechseidschlaw, 31, include two counts of abuse or cruelty to a minor older than 7 and two counts of possession of a firearm by one with a prior drug conviction. According to the affidavit, Kriechseidschlaw was in the Minnehaha County Jail at the time of the incident on unrelated charges.

In the affidavit, officers with the Sioux Falls Police Department were dispatched Saturday to a weapons violation in the 2400 block of South Larch Avenue. Officers made contact with an 11-year-old victim who suffered gunshot wounds to the left arm and stomach and was taken to an area hospital. The victim underwent surgery, according to the affidavit, but the current condition of the juvenile is unknown.

Officers spoke with a juvenile witness on scene, who said a 10-year-old was manipulating a 9mm handgun when it went off and struck the victim. The 10-year-old told officers he had taken the gun since nobody would be home and was worried that one of Kriechseidschlaw's "friends" would find it, according to an affidavit.

He stated he put the handgun in his backpack for safekeeping, and stated he "wanted to make the gun safe" at the time he was manipulating it when it went off, court records show.

Officers found a handgun and found a projectile consistent with the handgun, along with a spent shell casing within the area of the home where the 10-year-old stated he was when he discharged the firearm.

Officers reviewed calls made by the woman Saturday at the Minnehaha County Jail, and Kriechseidschlaw denied owning a handgun, adding she didn't know where the handgun came from, according to the affidavit. She also said in the calls she didn't know why her son would say he's hiding the gun for her, the records show.

In the phone call, the defendant was also informed the son will face murder charges if the victim dies, according to the affidavit.

Kriechseidschlaw was convicted of possession of a controlled substance on June 29, 2022, records show.

Court records also show officers found another gun and other ammunition in the house, following a search warrant executed later Saturday as well.

In the Legislature, HB 1213 which would have required the safe storage of firearms so minors could not access them and would have created a penalty if a gun owner was found in violation of the proposed law failed in a South Dakota House of Representatives committee.

