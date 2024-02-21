Sioux Falls woman involved in massive conspiracy to distribute meth sentenced to 10 years

A Sioux Falls woman, one of 24 co-conspirators and of whom 14 are from South Dakota, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for her role in a methamphetamine conspiracy, according to the United States Attorney’s Office District of South Dakota in a press release Tuesday

Marissa Apodaca, 36, was ordered to pay $100 as special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund as well as five years of additional supervised release after her time in prison.

Apodaca, who was indicted by a federal grand jury for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, pleaded guilty on the charge of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance on Oct. 30.

The additional defendants in the conspiracy case include:

Nathan Johnson, 38, of Denver, Colorado Michele Johnson, 48, of Steen, Minnesota Matthew Thomas, 51, of Denver, Colorado Jesse Richmond, 50, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota Tony Hunter, a/k/a “Ox,” 52, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota Lance Brunsting, 55, of Denver, Colorado Darrin Johnson, 42, of Denver, Colorado Hanna Felling, 39, of St. Cloud, Minnesota Nicholas Ganske, 44, of Tea, South Dakota Donald Wise, 42, of Crooks, South Dakota Jesus Salamo-Roche, 63, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota Misty Turner, 34, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota Jessica Knight, 45, of Presho, South Dakota Christopher Spider, 44, of Presho, South Dakota Sapphire Big Eagle, 29, of Lower Brule, South Dakota Sunny Big Eagle, 48, of Lower Brule, South Dakota Donald Wagner, 68, of Denver, Colorado Donovan Pinkston, 37, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota Destiny Wilson, 34, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota Caitlin Schmidt, 29, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota Nicholas Sherard, 35, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota Cody Schmidt, 35, of Steen, Minnesota Terry Rider, 48, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota

All individuals allegedly participated in a conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine in South Dakota and elsewhere from an unknown date to July 26, 2023, according to the indictments.

The indictments of all 24 individuals took place Aug. 8, with the grand jury charging Nathan Johnson, Michele Johnson, Matthew Thomas, and Jesse Richmond with conspiracy to launder monetary instruments and Tony Hunter with possession of a firearm by a felon.

Indictments also state that the four individuals charged with money laundering allegedly conspired to conduct financial transactions from an unknown date to July 26 last year, which involved the proceeds from this drug conspiracy. The money laundering charges carry a maximum penalty of up to 20 years in prison.

Since the indictment, each individual has pleaded not guilty in their appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Veronica L. Duffy.

Nathan Johnson, Michele Johnson, Matthew Thomas, Jesse Richmond, Tony Hunter, Nicholas Ganske, Donald Wise, Jesus Salamo-Roche, Donald Wagner, Nicholas Sherard, and Terry Rider all face a minimum mandatory sentence of 10 years after being convicted for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, and a maximum sentence of life in federal prison, according to the press release.

All other defendants face a penalty of up to 20 years in federal prison after being convicted for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.

The Drug Enforcement Administration is leading the investigation with assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Bureau of Indian Affairs, Sioux Falls Area Drug Task Force, South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, Brookings Police Department, the South Dakota Highway Patrol, Rock County (MN) Sheriff’s Office, Worthington (MN) Police Department, and Mitchell Police Department. This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Paige Petersen.

