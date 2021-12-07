Sioux Falls woman tries buying puppy online, is scammed out of $5,000

A Sioux Falls woman was scammed out of more than $5,000 earlier this month, according to the Sioux Falls Police Department.

A 42-year-old woman told police she was offered the chance to buy a puppy after being contacted by somebody over Facebook on Nov. 29, according to Sgt. Sean Kooistra

The victim had inquired about buying a puppy on a Facebook forum. She and the scammer discussed payment and insurance for the dog as she sent money electronically through PayPal and Cash App, Kooistra said.

In total, the 42-year-old sent more than $5,000 before suspecting she was being scammed and reported the incident to police, Kooistra said.

