Sip and save on the finer things in life at Total Wine—shop red and white wine deals now

Pop open an affordable bottle of wine from Total Wine.

Craving a taste of the finer things in life but don't have the budget to swing it? Total Wine has you covered with several wine deals that'll get you top-rated bottles for rock-bottom prices. Take advantage of the Total Wine savings today for markdowns on Chardonnay, red wine and more to go with your Easter feast.

For a limited-time, you can add three highly-rated bottles of red wine to your cart, which are $19.99 each, and get $15 off your total order—bringing the $59.97 total down to $44.97. Each bottle from Total Wine's selection has at least a four-star rating, and they all come with a detailed description and score so you know exactly what you're getting with every sip.

The Total Wine deals don't stop there though. The brand has over 200 bottles of wine that are available for less than $10. Whether you're in the mood for a pinot noir, a red blend, a Merlot or whatever else, Total Wine has you covered with its wide assortment of bottles.

Additionally, if you're searching for an authentic bottle straight from the source, Total Wine has lots of wine directly from Italy. The brand even has a list of its best-selling bottles from Italy that are all under $20. For example, you can score a Pinot Grigio from the Italian vineyards for just $11.99 right now, which is $1 less than the bottle's typical price tag.

Getting a high-quality wine doesn't have to be expensive, as Total Wine's deals can snag you an incredible bottle for an affordable price. Shop now to get your favorite kind of wine in time for any Easter or other spring festivities.

