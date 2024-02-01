Sip. Shop. Eat! Lewiston taking place earlier this year

Feb. 1—This year's Sip. Shop. Eat! in Lewiston will take on a different form this year and will come a little sooner than normal.

The annual event held during a normally slow time for shopping will take place noon to 4 pm. on Saturday. It had been held in March in the past.

Kathy Pignatora, the owner of Inspirations on Canvas, spearheaded moving it up a month to help give a boost to Lewiston retailers after the slow month of January.

This year, the Valentine's Day-themed event will feature a scavenger hunt, with people given ballots to find items in area businesses.

Those who submit their ballots are eligible to win 10 different gift baskets, each containing $100 worth of gift cards from participating businesses. The drawings for the baskets will take place later that day.

"It brings an added boost to sales in an otherwise slow time of the year," said Upward Niagara Chamber of Commerce President Jennifer Pauly.

The businesses with secret items will be designated with a pink balloon outside. Restaurants where ballots are turned in are marked with a blue balloon outside.

Participating businesses this year include:

—3 Sisters Garlic & Oils, 442-444 Center St.

—Antique to Chic, 536 Center St.

—Ashley's Lingerie & Swimwear, 411 Center St.

—Brewed & Bottled Craft Beer Shop, 442-444 Center St.

—Brickyard Brewing Company, 432 Center St.

—Cask + Cow, 840 Center St.

—Cheri Amour, 522 Center St.

—Hibbard's Old Portage Shop Wine & Liquors, 125 Portage Rd.

—Hustler's Tavern, 800 Center St.

—Inspirations on Canvas, 449 Center St.

—Lewiston Estates & Antiques, 621 Center St.

—Orange Cat Coffee Co., 703 Center St.

—The Plant Shack, 335 Center St.

—Queen B's Cottage, 475 Ridge St.

—Revamped New York, 484 Center St.

—Sgt. Peppers Hot Sauces, Etc., 442-444 Center St.

—The Spicey Pickle, 463 Center St.

—Tralt-Carre, 480 Center St.

—The Village Bake Shoppe, 417 Center St.

—Viva Nostalgia, 445 Center St.

—Warren's Village Hardware, 185 Portage Road