“Sir, you’re from Alabama": "The View" roasts Tuberville's definition of a "white nationalist"

"The View" hosts shared strong responses to a Republican lawmaker's recent remark claiming that "it's some people's opinion" that white nationalists are racist. During a recent interview with CNN's Kaitlan Collins about white nationalism in the United States military, Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville offered a tepid definition of what a white nationalist actually is. "My opinion of a white nationalist, if someone wants to call them white nationalist, to me is an American," Tuberville told Collins.

This statement stunned the hosts of "The View," who discussed the segment on-air on Tuesday morning. "Sir, you're from Alabama," Host Whoopi Goldberg said. "You know exactly what we're saying. You know exactly what we're talking about. You can't fool us!" Fellow host Sunny Hostin said that Tuberville has other things his office should be concentrating on, referencing a statistic saying that in 2021, about 60% of Alabama's population lived below the poverty line. Hostin went on to say that Tuberville's words make him nothing more than "an example" of his state's "very, very low education rate."