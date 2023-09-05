Sir Alex Ferguson's problems with unruly players made the man – now Erik ten Hag must follow suit

Jadon Sancho is straining Erik ten Hag's patience – Sir Alex Ferguson learnt early on how to deal with Manchester United players who would not bend to his will - Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

The challenges facing Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United from late 1986 onwards came to be viewed as the great internal struggles that made the man, and now as the problems stack up for Erik ten Hag so his have an echo of those battles from years ago.

Ten Hag has never had to deal with two of his most famous players conducting a television interview drunk, as Paul McGrath and Norman Whiteside did in January 1989, although the issues are equally public. The notion that United are masters of resolving difficult matters in-house was largely one that Ferguson constructed in the two decades of supremacy he enjoyed after his first Premier League title in 1993. Before then it could be chaos.

McGrath and Whiteside were his earliest rebels but he did not move them on until nearly three years into his United years. Although social media was not in existence in 1989 to offer a platform for aggrieved footballers to take their revenge, there was always the News of the World. Ferguson had sympathy for McGrath and his problems although he never forgot the “acrimony” the player showed with an interview with the Sunday tabloid after his departure.

Gordon Strachan would decide to leave. Bryan Robson could not be persuaded to give up the booze completely. Ferguson struggled with an unruly dressing room for three years into his time at United and arguably longer.

It was then, you might say, that Ferguson learned to manage a club on United’s scale. Even his greatest predecessor, Sir Matt Busby, had struggled in his later years as George Best’s unexplained absences would dominate the news agenda. One might say it is a rite of passage at Old Trafford for the great managers – if that is what Ten Hag is to be.

Not much of a consolation for Ten Hag as we come to the end of day two of the Jadon Sancho saga and his pinned post on the X platform formerly known as Twitter continues to be one in which he accuses his manager of not telling the truth. The problems of the 1980s manager played out in pub gardens and, occasionally, local TV. The modern manager has his private arguments sent around the world in the blink of an eye, although the challenge is the same. It is one in which he has to prevail.

Just as with Cristiano Ronaldo, and to a lesser extent, Marcus Rashford, over that missed team meeting, Ten Hag will have to win this battle with Sancho – and be seen to win it. Whatever grievance Sancho is nurturing, no manager can permit a player to gain leverage by going public with his problems. Otherwise, the dissenters just lurk around the place as testament to the benefits of challenging a manager’s authority.

Ten Hag will be justified in wondering whether Pep Guardiola or Jürgen Klopp faced the same problems when they assumed control of their respective Premier League juggernauts. That was not the case and whatever rebellions were launched were largely kept quiet. Both had experienced technical directors in place who had already started shaping the club to the manager before his arrival. By comparison, Ten Hag arrived mid-thunderstorm.

In the case of Mason Greenwood he can justifiably claim some distance – this was a player who never featured once under the new manager. The current problems of Antony are somewhat more complicated given that he was a Ten Hag pick when United signed the Brazilian one year ago, as a known quantity for his manager. How United finally paid so much money for a player with just one strong foot and no discernible change of pace is a question for another day.

Last season, Ten Hag demonstrated high levels of competence to effect change at what had become a toxic club. What comes next is just as hard. He cannot play the same notes every season and expect the same effect on performance. There is another stage to ascend and that needs a different approach. At the same time he can expect similar levels of hostility from those he leaves behind.

Ferguson limped towards the end of the 1980s. Three of his best players from the youth team had their top-level careers wiped out with injury or illness. He had been outmanoeuvred by Terry Venables on the signing of Paul Gascoigne. He was so angry at the decision not to sign John Barnes in 1987 that he sacked his chief scout. Brian Clough would not even take his calls over Stuart Pearce. Newcastle rejected his £3 million bid for Peter Beardsley and then sold him to Liverpool for £1.9 million.

For a Scotsman for whom paranoia came easy, it was enough to convince Ferguson that the world was against him. Yet one might say he gained some valuable experience.

As the problems mount up for Ten Hag, he might wish to reflect that this is frequently how it has been for United managers. The club has often felt untameable. By the last two decades of Ferguson he had learned how to force out the likes of David Beckham and Roy Keane, and also how to mollify Wayne Rooney while making it look like a victory for the manager. That takes experience and, of course, a track record of success.

