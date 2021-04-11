Sir Anthony Hopkins becomes oldest recipient of best actor Bafta

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Anita Singh
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
&#xa0;Anthony Hopkins - Michael Hickey/WireImage
Anthony Hopkins - Michael Hickey/WireImage

Sir Anthony Hopkins became the oldest recipient of the best actor Bafta on Sunday night, but gave the ceremony a miss because he did not think he would win.

The 83-year-old had been invited to attend the event via Zoom, along with all the other nominees, but was notable by his absence.

Instead, he was painting in his hotel room in Wales, where he had just arrived for a holiday. His family informed him of his win, for his performance as a dementia patient in The Father.

“I heard this cheer next door. I thought, ‘What’s happening? Are they watching a football match?’” Sir Anthony said. He then received a message of congratulations from the film’s director, Florian Zeller.

He had equipped Zeller with a short note to read out in the event of his win.

Clockwise from left: Phoebe Dynevor, James McAvoy, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Anna Kendrick and, centre, Renee Zellweger, before the ceremony
Clockwise from left: Phoebe Dynevor, James McAvoy, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Anna Kendrick and, centre, Renee Zellweger, before the ceremony

Sir Anthony’s spokesperson told The Telegraph that the actor was “elated” by the award but had not expected it.

“He arrived yesterday and was very jet lagged and didn’t think he would win. Once he did, we were able to get hold of him,” the spokesperson said.

The Bafta was Sir Anthony’s third, after The Remains of the Day (1994) and The Silence of the Lambs (1992). He also received the Bafta Fellowship in 2008.

Show stoppers: Biggest BAFTA winners of the night
Show stoppers: Biggest BAFTA winners of the night

“It’s wonderful. I’m at a time in my life where I never expected to get this. There was a point in my life where I wondered if I’d ever work again,” he joked. “For me, this is a bonus.”

Sir Anthony lives in California but said he was beginning a “long vacation” in his native Wales.

“It’s been a tough year for everyone so we took a holiday. We had our vaccinations, so we’re in Wales having a quiet time,” he said.

Read more: For once, the Baftas lived up to their name by honouring our blossoming British talent

Recommended Stories

  • Bafta Film Awards 2021: Anthony Hopkins wins fourth Bafta in surprise Best Actor victory

    Sir Anthony Hopkins won Best Actor ahead of favourite Chadwick Boseman.

  • How an arcane budget provision could let Democrats advance their agenda

    Senate parliamentarian’s decision widens path for Democrats to enact Joe Biden’s sprawling infrastructure plan Joe Biden in Washington DC on 6 April. Photograph: Alex Wong/Getty Images A novel interpretation of an arcane parliamentary procedure has presented congressional Democrats with an unexpected – and tantalizing – new opportunity to advance some of their most ambitious legislative goals despite their slim majorities and fierce Republican opposition. This week, the Senate parliamentarian determined that Democrats can employ a fast-track process known as budget reconciliation more times than previously understood, potentially allowing them to pass multiple legislative packages without any Republican support before next year’s midterm elections – if they can keep their own members in line. Democrats insist they have yet to make a decision about whether – or how – to use the newly expanded set of procedural keys, unlocking additional opportunities to circumvent Republicans and the Senate filibuster, which requires 60 votes to overcome. Yet the decision marks a significant victory for Democrats and the new administration as they attempt to push an expansive agenda through an evenly divided Senate chamber. In an interview on MSNBC this week, Bernie Sanders, chair of the powerful Senate budget committee, said the ruling significantly widens the path to passing Joe Biden’s sprawling infrastructure agenda, which includes a massive public-works plan that he announced last week as well as a forthcoming proposal focused on reducing economic inequality. It also gives Democrats “a little bit more opportunity” to achieve a wide range of other progressive ambitions. Laying out a hypothetical strategy, he said the next reconciliation package could include the first piece of Biden’s infrastructure plan, while future attempts might expand health coverage, provide paid family leave and support tuition-free public college. Now, Sanders said, “we don’t have to push everything into one bill”. With Republicans vowing to obstruct much of Biden’s emerging infrastructure plan and a lack of support for eliminating the filibuster, the Senate majority leader, Chuck Schumer, asked the Senate parliamentarian, Elizabeth MacDonough, the non-partisan arbiter of the chamber’s rules, whether the reconciliation process could be used more than once in a fiscal year. They argued that the 47-year-old budget provision allowed Democrats to revise the budget blueprint they used to pass Biden’s $1.9tn Covid relief bill with new instructions that would allow them to pass unrelated legislation, such as the president’s infrastructure plan. According to Schumer’s office, she agreed. In a statement, Justin Goodman, a spokesman for Schumer, called her opinion an “important step forward” though he cautioned that “some parameters” still needed to be worked out. “This key pathway is available to Democrats if needed,” he concluded, while stressing that no commitment had been made to use the new tool. Democrats already had two more chances at reconciliation before the end of this congress in January 2023, by using budget blueprints for the next two fiscal years. But the decision by MacDonough allows them to use the tactic two more times this year, and perhaps as many times next year. Democrats’ pursuit of this legislative gambit is a reflection of both their fragile majority and the “intensity of political polarization” in America, said Ross Baker, a professor of American politics at Rutgers University and author of Is Bipartisanship Dead? “It is a situation very much like calling in the referee or line judge in a sports event and having her deliver the penalty kick or run the ball for a touchdown to break a tie,” he said in an email. The Senate parliamentarian is being called up to resolve “issues that elected officials cannot or will not solve”. Reconciliation, established under the Congressional Budget and Impoundment Control Act of 1974, was initially designed to promote deficit reduction by requiring lawmakers to “reconcile” federal spending and revenue legislation with their budgetary goals. But as a result of the filibuster protection, majorities have used reconciliation to muscle through major pieces of legislation, including to overhaul welfare programs under Bill Clinton, amend the Affordable Care Act (ACA) under Barack Obama and enact tax cuts under Donald Trump. Republicans also twice used reconciliation to repeal the ACA, but Obama vetoed the first attempt and the second endeavor failed to pass the Senate. While the opinion offers Democrats new legislative avenues, it hardly resolves all of their challenges. “It’s always great to have options, but nothing here guarantees success,” said Jim Manley, who served as an aide to Harry Reid, the former Democratic Senate majority leader. Reconciliation is a cumbersome and complex process, fraught with potential obstacles. It is subject to strict rules requiring that all provisions relate directly to the federal budget, which means the party won’t be able to pass all of their policy objectives through this procedure. Democrats were reminded of these constraints earlier this year when a measure that would have raised the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour was stripped from the coronavirus relief bill after it was deemed inadmissible under Senate rules. Another potential drawback is the so-called “vote-a-rama”, an hours-long voting session typically weaponized by the minority to force a series of politically difficult votes that can be used as grist for future campaign attacks. However, these showdowns have become less of a deterrent, as lawmakers increasingly view the exercise as a cost of enacting consequential legislation. Perhaps the most daunting task will be holding their fractious 50-member caucus together. With no room for error, a single objection could derail the entire process. ​In a Washington Post op-ed this week, the West Virginia senator Joe Manchin, a conservative Democrat, warned that relying on the maneuver to ram through the majority’s agenda without bipartisan support would set a “new and dangerous precedent​”. “Instead of fixating on eliminating the filibuster or shortcutting the legislative process through budget reconciliation, it is time we do our jobs,” he wrote. As with the filibuster, either party can take advantage of a rule change when they wield power. There is no precedent for using the budget reconciliation process in this way and doing so could have far-reaching consequences, Manley said. If Democrats attempt this maneuver now, Republicans could utilize the process to ram through new tax cuts the next time they control Congress and the White House, he said. And it may embolden them to try to stretch the rules even further. “There are no free shots in the Senate,” he said.

  • Bafta Film Awards 2021: Red carpet in pictures

    The biggest night in the British film calendar, the Bafta Awards, is taking place in London.

  • ‘Minari’ Star Yuh-Jung Youn Calls Brits ‘Snobbish’ in Tongue-in-Cheek BAFTA Speech

    British people are known for being self-deprecating, but even they might have felt a little blindsided by “Minari” star Yuh-Jung Youn’s brutally honest, funny assessment of them. Shortly after offering her condolences for the death of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, during her BAFTA Film Awards acceptance speech for supporting actress, Youn then delivered arguably the […]

  • Bafta Film Awards 2021: Nomadland and Promising Young Woman win big

    The drama wins four prizes including best film, while Promising Young Woman wins best British film.

  • Iran calls blackout at underground atomic facility 'nuclear terrorism.' Israeli outlets blame an Israeli cyberattack.

    Suspicion for Sunday's attack fall on US ally Israel. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Sunday.

  • Angry Stroman lasts 9 pitches in Mets-Marlins' rainout

    Marcus Stroman criticized New York for starting Sunday's game against the Miami Marlins in a steady rain. Stroman's outing lasted just nine pitches before play was stopped, and the game was suspended after a wait of 2 hours, 10 minutes, to be continued as part of a day-night doubleheader on Aug. 31. The Mets, known for confusion at times under the Wilpon and Katz families, were bought during the offseason by hedge fund billionaire Steven Cohen, who brought back Sandy Alderson as team president.

  • Big Brother star Nikki Grahame dies aged 38

    The star, who appeared on the seventh series of Big Brother in 2006, had anorexia.

  • Watch NASA attempt to fly its Ingenuity helicopter on Mars for the first time on Wednesday

    NASA's Mars helicopter is set to make spaceflight history on Wednesday. But "there's a lot of things that could go wrong," one Ingenuity engineer said.

  • The Latest: Tweet recalls queen's loving anniversary speech

    The Twitter account of Britain's royal family has featured a tribute Queen Elizabeth II gave to Prince Philip for the couple's 50th wedding anniversary. An excerpt from a speech the queen made in 1997 was posted Saturday, the day after Philip died at age 99. “He has, quite simply, been my strength and stay all these years, and I, and his whole family, and this and many other countries, owe him a debt greater than he would ever claim, or we shall ever know,” Elizabeth said of her husband in the anniversary speech.

  • What channel is the NASCAR race at Martinsville on? Betting odds and how to watch

    Here’s what to know for Saturday’s NASCAR race at Martinsville Speedway under the lights.

  • Will rain impact NASCAR again this weekend? Here’s the forecast for Martinsville

    Inclement weather already moved Friday’s Xfinity series race to Sunday. Will the forecast force the Cup Series race to be postponed, as well?

  • Markstrom blanks Oilers as Flames win 5-0

    Jacob Markstrom stopped 17 shots he faced and the Calgary Flames beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-0 Saturday night to end a four-game skid. Johnny Gaudreau and Mark Giordano each had a goal and an assist, and Sean Monahan, Elias Lindholm and Brett Ritchie also scored for Calgary. Sam Bennett and Mikael Backlund each had two assists.

  • Hornets come back from 17 down but can’t hold on in 4th quarter, lose to Hawks

    Hornets lose P.J. Washington to an ankle sprain

  • Henry Cavill goes Instagram official with new girlfriend — see the pic!

    Cavill, 37, introduced his "beautiful and brilliant love" Natalie Viscuso to his 15 million Instagram followers.

  • Hugh Jackman and wife stun in 1996 wedding photos shared for their 25th anniversary

    The actor said it was his "destiny" for the couple to be together.

  • Bristling tensions with Prince Harry remain, but Royal family will wear the mask of unity at Duke’s funeral

    The subtle briefings were designed to give Prince Harry the softest possible landing on his arrival back in the UK ahead of his beloved grandfather’s funeral on Saturday. From sources suggesting he was “united in grief” with the rest of the Royal family following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh, to the couple’s unofficial spokesman Omid Scobie insisting – should anyone be in doubt – that “Harry was incredibly close to Philip”, the Sussex spin machine was in evidence as the displaced Prince prepared for his first transatlantic flight in 13 months. Members of the Royal family also sought to calm serves ahead of what is feared could be a difficult reunion for the House of Windsor, with a palace source suggesting that the Prince of Wales was particularly looking forward to seeing his youngest son. “It’s been more than a year,” they pointed out.

  • New puppies will keep the Queen company now Prince Philip has gone

    She vowed not to breed any more dogs, fearing she might trip over them in her advancing years, or worse still – leave them behind when the time came. Yet the Queen’s unexpected decision to take on two new puppies last month at the age of 94 will help her to cope with the loss of Prince Philip, according to royal insiders. The dog-loving monarch surprised palace staff when she requested that they begin searching for a pair of pets to replace her beloved pooches. The move followed the death of Her Majesty’s dorgi (a cross between a corgi and a dachshund) Vulcan, last November leaving her with one dorgi, called Candy.

  • 'I hate this home now:' California couple finally changes the locks on their dream house after previous owner refused to leave for over a year

    Myles and Tracie Albert bought their home with cash in January 2020. But the seller used a legal loophole during the pandemic to remain in the house.

  • Harry Reid on former House Speaker John Boehner: 'I did everything I could to cause him trouble' but we 'got a lot done'

    "The deal is this - Boehner and I got a lot done, but we didn't mince words," he said. "He was right. I did everything I could to cause him trouble."