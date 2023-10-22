Sir Bobby Charlton: Fans gather to remember Man Utd legend

These young football fans already know about Sir Bobby Charlton 's incredible achievements for club and country

Football fans have gathered at Manchester United's Old Trafford stadium to remember club legend and World Cup winner Sir Bobby Charlton.

Sir Bobby, a key member of England's 1966 victorious squad, died at the age of 86 on Saturday.

A book of condolence has been opened at Old Trafford while a digital version has also been created.

Supporters of all clubs, ages and nationalities have paid tribute to one of the sport's most revered sons.

Glenn, Freddie and Albert Palmer from Surrey said Charlton "touched people across the world"

The Palmer family, from Surrey, are in Manchester this weekend to visit relatives.

Glenn Palmer's sons Freddie, 11, and seven-year-old Albert laid flowers.

Mr Palmer said: "We're here to see family and heard the sad news so it felt the right thing to do."

He said that while Albert and Freddie respectively support Arsenal and Manchester City, "It makes no difference."

Mr Palmer said Freddie had watched old videos of England and Manchester United legend Sir Bobby winning the 1966 World Cup at Wembley.

"I think obviously he was a fantastic footballer," said Mr Palmer.

"From what I hear, he was a great person too, which is more important and that's why he touched people across the world."

Simon Robinson came to Old Trafford with his family for the ninth birthday party of one of his son's friends.

The boys all play for the same junior football team.

"We're massive United fans and wanted to lay some flowers and show some respect," said Mr Robinson, 43, from Grappenhall, near Warrington.

"My wife and I have been season ticket holders for years and you grew up knowing about Bobby Charlton.

"I started watching United in the 1980s - about 10 years after he had finished playing - but his name was still chanted in the stands.

"He represented the club for many years and also the family side of it - he could be a decent role model for children, which we don't have sadly any more."

Fans from around the world paid tribute to Sir Bobby Charlton

Sir Bobby Charlton's name is synonymous with Manchester United - not only on these shores but around the world.

Wang Lei, leading a group of Chinese tourists visiting England, said the Premier League was followed avidly back home.

"Old Trafford is one of the important scenic spots and Manchester United is one of the most famous clubs in the world," he said. "We all support football."

Ma Bo, from Beijing, said: "When we were young, we heard about Bobby Charlton and Manchester United - most of the information came from newspapers."

Chris Acrey first watched Manchester United in 1957

Manchester-born Chris Acrey said he first watched United play in 1957 - just months before seven players and 14 others were killed in the Munich air disaster.

The 74-year-old, who now lives in neighbouring Salford, said: "Bobby was my hero growing up. I saw him score many good goals."

Sir Bobby, who was 21 when he survived the Munich disaster, was part of the legendary young United team managed and inspired by Sir Matt Busby .

Mr Acrey said that "after the crash, Bobby was United - he was the link between the new and old.

"I remember when the coffins (of the victims) came from the airport and everything it was wet, horrible and dreary. People lined the streets.

"My son is named after Bobby Charlton and Sir Matt Busby.

"He won a radio prize to spend a week at one of Bobby Charlton's soccer schools and I met him there.

"Bobby was a belting bloke, he really was - my son wasn't the greatest player but Bobby looked after him and said he was enthusiastic. I still have the picture with him at home."

Manchester United legends Sir Bobby Charlton, Denis Law and George Best are known as The Holy Trinity to fans

Michelle Piper, 64, said she had lost "an absolute icon".

She said one of her earliest memories of Sir Bobby had been "sitting on the floor with my sister when we won the European Cup in 1968".

One of the qualities she most admired about him was that he could relate to anybody.

"I met him in 1976 in the Olympic Stadium in Amsterdam while watching a Uefa Cup game with Ajax," said Ms Piper.

"Bobby was sitting with the fans, none of your VIP and posh seats, he was out there among us.

"He was the loveliest man. He was modest, 'don't call me sir or anything, just call me Bobby'.

"The word legend gets bandied about but he was a legend before he died. There's a gaping great hole in my heart because heroes come and go but this one really hurts."

