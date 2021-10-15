Who is Sir David Amess? Brexiteer Conservative MP who has championed animal welfare and pro-life issues

David Amess with dogs Lilly and Bo at the Westminster Dog of the Year in Victoria Tower Park in 2013 - Heathcliff O'Malley

Sir David Amess was one of the longest-serving parliamentarians in the UK and a staunch supporter of the Brexit campaign. He had been a Conservative MP since his election in 1983.

On Friday the MP for Southend West in Essex was stabbed multiple times in an incident at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea. The 69-year-old received treatment from surgeons at the scene but later died from his injuries.

Born in Plaistow in London, he studied economics and government at the College of Technology in Bournemouth and worked as a teacher and recruitment consultant before he entered politics.

Sir David had described a vote to stay in the European Union as “a huge mistake” after “the loss of Parliamentary sovereignty”. He celebrated alongside his constituents as the UK left the EU on January 31, 2020.

Sir David Amess speaks as the British delegation appear on stage during the Conference In Support Of Freedom and Democracy In Iran on June 30, 2018 - Getty

Highly regarded across Parliament as a result of his cross-party committee work and seniority, Sir David described his main areas of expertise as “animal welfare and pro-life issues” on his website. He supported a ban on fox hunting and was also a patron of the Conservative Animal Welfare Foundation.

Sir David was a well known animal lover and recently entered his dog Vivienne for Westminster Dog of the Year.

Sir David was first elected to Parliament when he became MP for Basildon in the Conservatives’ landslide 1983 general election victory. It came after Harvey Proctor, the previous constituency MP, moved to Billericay to contest that seat.

Having been elected on June 9, 1983, only Sir Peter Bottomley, Barry Sheerman and Harriet Harman have served in the House of Commons for longer than Sir David.

David Amess - Conservative MP Southend West - Jeff Overs

A boundary review prior to the 1997 election meant that he became the MP for Southend West. During his parliamentary career, he has sponsored a number of bills including the Warm Homes and Energy Conservation Act and the Protection Against Cruel Tethering Act.

He had been a member of the Panel of Chairs since 2001, which gave him responsibility for chairing Public Bill Committees and debates in Westminster Hall. In 2018, conversations with a constituent led him to launch the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Endometriosis which seeks to raise awareness of those suffering from the condition.

Story continues

In 2005, Sir David was a supporter of the Prohibition of Abortion Bill, which would have seen abortion banned almost entirely across England and Wales. He was also a supporter of the return of capital punishment.

Sir David consistently opposed the Iraq War and was among few Conservative MPs to have supported a campaign to impeach Tony Blair.

He leaves behind his wife, Julia Arnold, who worked for him part-time as a caseworker. The couple have five children - four daughters and a son.