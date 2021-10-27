Sir David Amess fought for life for over an hour after being stabbed multiple times, inquest hears

Flowers left in memory of Sir David Amess outside the Houses of Parliament - PA

Sir David Amess fought for his life for over an hour after being stabbed "multiple times", an inquest has heard.

The 69-year-old MP was killed during a lunchtime constituency meeting at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, on October 15.

Police were called to reports of a stabbing at 12:05pm and the father-of-five was pronounced dead at the scene just after 1:10pm.

Ali Harbi Ali, 25, has been charged with Sir David’s murder and preparing acts of terrorism between May 1 2019 and September 2021. He will go on trial in March next year.

An inquest into Sir David’s murder opened on Wednesday morning at County Hall in Chelmsford, Essex.

Coroner’s officer Paul Donaghy said: “Sir David Amess, MP for Southend West had been holding a constituency surgery at Belfairs Methodist Church.

“During a meeting with one individual he received multiple stab wounds.

“Sadly, despite attempted medical interventions his death was confirmed at the scene at 1:13pm."

The following day, a post-mortem was carried at Southend Hospital by a Home Office Pathologist Dr Matthew Cieka, with the cause of death given as multiple stab wounds to the chest.

Senior Essex Coroner Lincoln Brookes said he was suspending the coronial process until the criminal proceedings had been completed. The inquest was adjourned until April 25 next year.

He said: “The fact that an individual has been charged with, amongst other things, murder, and appeared before the Old Bailey, the coronial process will be suspended, pending the outcome of the criminal proceedings.

“I am sure that I am speaking on behalf of many in the country on expressing that my deepest condolences are passed on to Sir David’s family."

Mr Brookes confirmed Sir David’s body has now been released back to his family, who did not attend the hearing at the main council chambers.

Sir David’s colleague and friend James Duddridge, Conservative MP for Rochford and Southend East, attended the hearing.

Story continues

Essex Police officers stood guard outside County Hall, as well as providing a visible presence in the building.

The inquest took place after details emerged of Sir David’s funeral which will be held at Westminster Cathedral in London next month.

Archbishop of Westminster, Cardinal Vincent Nichol, will preside over the Roman Catholic service on November 23.

After the tragic murder, Prime Minister Boris Johnson hailed East End-born Sir David as a "seasoned campaigner of verve and grit" and a "steadfast servant" of his voters.

The Crown Prosecution Service alleges the murder has a terrorist connection because of its "religious and ideological" motives.