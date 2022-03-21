Sir David Amess murder suspect plotted to assassinate Michael Gove while out jogging, court told

Michael Gove - Leon Neal/Getty Images

A “committed and fanatical” Islamic terrorist who stabbed Sir David Amess to death previously plotted to assassinate Michael Gove by attacking him while he was out jogging, a court heard on Monday.

Ali Harbi Ali used his “warped and twisted” Islamist ideology to carry out the “cold and calculated murder” of the former Southend West MP at his constituency surgery on Oct 15 last year, the Old Bailey was told.

After becoming self-radicalised in 2015, the university dropout, who was born and raised in south London, decided to target one of the 523 MPs who voted to carry out airstrikes on Syria that same year.

The jury was told that before launching his murderous attack, the 26-year-old carried out reconnaissance on the Houses of Parliament and also scoped out two of Sir David’s colleagues, Mr Gove and Mike Freer, the Tory MP for Finchley and Golders Green.

He visited the area around Mr Gove’s west London home on six occasions between March 9 and July 5 2021, and allegedly drew up a plan of how he might murder the Levelling Up Secretary.

In a plot discovered by police on his mobile phone, Mr Ali detailed how if it was to be a morning attack, he could “wait it out” with any assembled press pack, but added that the “best outcome” would be to bump into Mr Gove while jogging.

For an attack in the evening or at night, Mr Ali considered ringing the front doorbell, causing a scene outside “to lure him” out or simply kicking down the front door.

The jury was told Mr Ali, who aligned himself to Islamic State, decided against attacking Mr Gove only because he learned that he had split from his wife and their house had been sold.

‘Internet research carried out’

Sir David Amess - Heathcliff O'Malley for The Telegraph

In the weeks leading up to the attack on Sir David, the defendant also carried out internet research into a number of other leading politicians, including Ben Wallace, the Defence Secretary, Dominic Raab, the Deputy Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leader and Lord Lawson of Blaby, the former chancellor of the exchequer.

He also looked up the Wikipedia page for the Conservative Party Conference.

He studied how best to kill someone with a knife by watching Islamic State stabbing tutorials, the Old Bailey was told.

After eventually deciding to target an MP at a constituency surgery, the defendant spotted a tweet from Sir David advertising appointments and contacted the MP’s office in Southend falsely claiming to be someone who was moving to the area.

Opening the case against Mr Ali, Tom Little QC, prosecuting, told the jury: “Having arranged the meeting by fraud, he travelled across London armed with the knife that he was to use to murder Sir David Amess. This was nothing less than an assassination for terrorist purposes. It is a crime to which, we say, he has no defence.”

After being introduced to Sir David at the Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, where he was holding one of his regular surgeries, the defendant suddenly launched a “vicious and frenzied” attack on the MP, stabbing him 21 times in the face, chest, arm and leg.

The MP also suffered wounds to his hands as he desperately tried to fend off the attack.

‘Revenge for voting for Syrian airstrikes’

As the details of Sir David’s final moments were set out to the jury, members of his family listened intently in court just yards from where the accused sat impassively in the glass-walled dock.

It is alleged that after the attack, Mr Ali calmly told two terrified constituents, who had been waiting for their appointments: “I want him dead. I want every Parliament minister who signed up for the bombing of Syria who agreed to the Iraqi war to die.”

One of the witnesses also heard the defendant on the phone to his sister, who was screaming at him: “Why have you done it?” to which he replied: “I’ve done it because of Syria. I’ve done it because of the innocent people. I’ve done it because of the bombing. He deserved to die.”

When asked if he was going to drop the knife, the defendant also allegedly told one of the witnesses: “No, because I want to be shot. I’m going to die. I want to die. I want to be a hero.”

However, the court heard that the first police officers on the scene were not armed and bravely managed to detain and arrest him without the use of firearms.

During a police interview, Mr Ali told detectives that he had become self-radicalised and had decided to carry out jihad in the UK, buying a knife from Argos for the purpose.

Asked if he considered the murder to be a good deed, Mr Ali told counter-terror detectives: “I saw a man in my opinion who had blood on his hands and it’s not just him. I don’t want to make it seem like I had some sort of personal vendetta against him. It was him and those who voted with him, y’know?

“He’s also a part of groups like the Conservative Friends of Israel and as, y’know, an Islamic State aligned person: it’s not gonna roll for us. So it’s the thing where… I have to view it as a good deed.”

Suspect ‘attended the Houses of Parliament’

Ali Harbi Ali - Elizabeth Cook/PA Wire

The court heard that Mr Ali had carried out extensive research into potential targets and early last year had begun attempting to identify the home and surgery addresses of some MPs.

Mr Little went on: “He also attended the Houses of Parliament with a view to identifying where MPs left, but he noticed there were extensive security measures. The police were, to his words, ‘armed to the teeth’.”

The defendant found an address for Mr Gove after carrying out internet research and began scoping out his home on March 9 2021.

According to evidence obtained from Mr Ali’s mobile phone and travelcard, he visited the MP’s home on at least five more occasions up until July 5, sometimes arriving before 7am.

Mr Little said: “These are trips, we say, when he is scoping out where Michael Gove lives and he had a plan to attack him, of that be in no doubt.”

When detectives interrogated Mr Ali’s various electronic devices, they found a large number of images of Mr Gove, including ones of him jogging.

They also found pictures of Mohammed Emwazi, the Kuwaiti-British Islamic State assassin nicknamed “Jihadi John”, as well as other notorious terrorists.

On Sep 17, about a month before the attack on Sir David, the defendant travelled to Mr Freer’s constituency office in West Finchley, north London.

On the same day, the MP’s election agent also saw a man matching the defendant’s description staring into the constituency office.

The following month, it is alleged that he turned his attention to Sir David, carrying out internet research into how he could travel from his home in Kentish Town, north London, to Southend.

Mr Little said: “There is no issue other than the defendant killed Sir David and that he planned other similar attacks before then. At the time of the killing and in interview, the defendant made clear that the killing of Sir David was in revenge.

“In other words, that he had taken the law into his own hands despite living in a democratic society. That is, we say, no defence.”

Mr Ali denies one count of preparing for acts of terrorism and one count of murder.

The trial continues.