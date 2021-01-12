Sir David Attenborough receives Covid-19 vaccine

Sir David Attenborough has previously spoken of his support for the Covid-19 vaccines

Sir David Attenborough has become the latest well-known name to receive the Covid-19 vaccine, his representative has confirmed.

The news about the 94-year-old natural historian comes a few days after it was revealed the Queen had been vaccinated.

It's not known which vaccine Sir David has been given or exactly when he had it.

The Perfect Planet host is one of several stars to receive the first of two doses of the vaccine.

They include The Great British Bake Off's Prue Leith, actor Sir Ian McKellen, choreographer Lionel Blair, actor Brian Blessed and actress Dame Joan Collins.

There are currently three vaccines approved for administration in the UK - Oxford-AstraZeneca, Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, although supplies of the latter are not expected to arrive until spring.

Sir David, who has been isolating at his London home, has previously talked about his support for the work in developing a means of protection from Covid-19.

In an interview with The Telegraph last month he said he would definitely accept an invitation to be vaccinated when his time came.

"At 94, I think I'm entitled!" he told the newspaper.

"I'm sufficient of a scientist still, I hope, to realise this is the thing to do."

He added that the work that had gone into developing the vaccines showed the positive effects of international cooperation in combating global problems, such as the climate crisis.

"It (the virus) has drawn attention to the fact we aren't as omnipotent and all-controlling as we think we are," he told the paper.

Banner image reading 'more about coronavirus'

Banner

Follow us on Facebook or on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.